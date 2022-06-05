Many Killed In Ondo Church Attack

Over 40 people have reportedly been killed in an attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the incident happened in the church, which is less than 200 meters away from the Palace of Olowo of Owo.

Workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, confirmed that many people were brought in dead on Sunday.

The attack was carried out during the Sunday mass, according to The PUNCH.

A viral online video showed some worshippers being killed and lying on the floor of the church in the pool of their own blood.

One of the health workers on duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where the casualties were taken to said over 50 people had been brought to the hospital.

He said, “They are still bringing people to the hospital, some have been confirmed dead while some are still breathing. But for now, I can’t specify the number of those dead.”

He said, “The church that was attacked was at the back of the palace and we are still wondering how gunmen could carry out such an attack at the centre of the town. This is unbelievable. Kabiyesi will soon issue a statement on the incident.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“The CP (Commissioner of Police) is on his way to the scene to ascertain the cause of the incident. We have been hearing so many things about it but I will get back to you.”