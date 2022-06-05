DVLA CEO Honoured

DVLA CEO, Kwasi Agyeman Busia receiving his award from Vice President Bawumia.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has been honoured with the Outstanding Public Leadership Award, Public sector (Transportation).

The award was conferred on him at the 6th Chief Executives Officers’ (CEOs) Summit held at the Kempinski Gold Coast hotel in Accra.

The event which brought together captains of industries and Chief Executives was on the theme ‘Digital Leadership For The Digital Economy: Leading Digital Business And Government Transformation, A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue And Learning.’

Mr. Busia’s award follows his remarkable achievement upon assumption of office as the Chief Executive of DVLA and the exceptional feat chalked by the Authority under his leadership in transforming the Authority as an Agency under the Transport Ministry.

This award brings to 44, the number of awards received by DVLA in less than five years.

Under Mr. Busia’s administration, a two-year strategic Business Plan and Vision was developed by Management, with the ultimate goal of creating a new DVLA which is “Autonomous, Efficient and Sustainable” while doubling its revenue with the visionary framework System Integration, Enforcement, Entrenchment and Data Analytics.

The strategic plans of the Authority were underpinned by three foundational principles of “People” “Process” and “Technology” which he ensured that it was executed to the later.

The DVLA under the leadership of Mr. Busia successfully implemented the digitization of all vehicle documents which makes it not only easier to access but also for referencing.

The Trade Plate (Defective Vehicle) innovation and Improvement, the introduction of DVLA data services, plans to translate of Computer Based Test (CBT) into six Ghanaian languages, and the establishment of the prestige and premium center at the head office of the Authority are some of the reforms he brought to the Authority.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri