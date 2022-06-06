Bro Sammy Insists Nana Ama McBrown Has A New Baby

Nana Ama with baby Maxin

Gospel singer, Brother Sammy has alleged that actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has indeed given birth to a new baby boy despite her denial of having another baby in May.

Since April 2022 there is rumours that the popular actress and host of United Showbiz on UTV has taken delivery of her second child in faraway Canada.

Th e rumours followed earlier reports in December 2021 that she was pregnant.

Also, she has taken a long break from her show on UTV. She has been off the show since the first quarter of 2022, which further heightened the pregnancy rumours.

But in May 2022, Nana Ama came out to deny the new baby rumours in a video.

“People are keeping you guys in suspense, and I don’t like it. It’s good news to say Nana Ama is pregnant or has given birth. The truth and the reason why I am doing this video is that my loved ones are happy for me and people are lying to me.

“They are happy for me somehow, but a lot of people are lying to you, and this is what I will say to you: ‘don’t believe anything you see on social media, do not believe anything you see on social media,” she cleared the air.

However, Bro Sammy in an Instagram post early Sunday disputed Nana Ama’s claims. According to him, there is indeed a new baby.

This was after sharing a video of himself performing for Nana Ama and other Kumawood actors in what looked like they were having a thanksgiving service.

He shared the video via his @brodasammy_nationsworshipper handle and wrote, “All stars is in church today thanking God for Nana Ama macbrown because of her second baby boy, if you want the full video go to utub broda sammy Nation worshipper and subscribe.”

Meanwhile, some followers of his who commented on the post alleged that he was lying and that the video was an old video taken when the actors gathered to pray for the movie industry. Others also said the video was taken at Miracle Film’s Thanksgiving Service at the Assembly of God Church in Kumasi.