I Support Bawumia 500% – Sekondi MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) going into the 2024 general election.

He emphasised that the Vice President is the obvious choice to lead the NPP to election 2024.

He said, “I support Dr. Bawumia 500 per cent. I know all the candidates qualify for the position and every one of them has the right to contest, but I believe the Vice President stands tall.”

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Lawyer Egyapa Mercer, who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy said, “I respect all the candidates vying for the position, but I believe Dr. Bawumia is the man who can win power for the NPP.”

“I have relationships with all contestants, but I believe Dr. Bawumia should be our next flagbearer going into election 2024,” he pointed out.

The Sekondi MP also said, he would prefer Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is currently the Minister of Energy, to be the running mate for Dr. Bawumia.

It was recently reported that over two-thirds of the Majority Caucus members of the NPP in Parliament have overwhelmingly thrown their weight behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the next flagbearer of the party.

According to the reports, over 102 out of the NPP’s 138 MPs strongly believed that Dr. Bawumia is the rightful person to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the party is to break the eight-year jinx of a single party in government since the inception of the Second Republic.

The MP for Sefwi Akotombra and a former Deputy Minister of Western North, Alex Tetteh, made the disclosure in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM while commenting on a survey report which put Dr. Bawumia far ahead of his other competitors in the NPP presidential race.

