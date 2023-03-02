Gunmen Kill 13 Cattle

A HERDER has lost a huge fortune after gunmen attacked his ranch, shot and killed 13 cattle without provocation.

The attackers invaded the ranch at Lifu bush near Kasei, which is close to Ejura in the Ashanti Region on February 22, 2023, at 11:40am.

According to reports, without provocation the men started shooting indiscriminately and killing 13 cattle in the process.

The gunmen, after committing the crime, reportedly, fled from the scene and went into hiding.

However, one Abdulai Seidu, assisted by a National Highway Patrol Team of the Ghana Police Service, later on arrested four male suspects.

A police document gave the names of the four as Tiado Lifu Koma, Kofi Lifu, Kwabena Benje and Kwadwo Lifu.

The guns used in the shooting spree have also been seized by the police, who are investigating the case.

The complainant in the case, one Adamu Bello, said he was in his ranch when the gunmen stormed there, firing gunshots dangerously.

They “shot and killed thirteen of the cattle without any reason,” according to a police report.

The Ejura police document also indicated that “suspects are in police custody and exhibit of four single barrel guns also retained.”

According to the police, the suspects would be interrogated thoroughly before being sent to court.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi