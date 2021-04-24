I Was Ignorant, I Won’t Post Nudes Again – Akuapem Poloo Breaks Down, Apologizes

Ghanaian comedy actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has apologized to Ghanaians over her nude pictures, promising not to post nudes again.

The actress who is facing 90 days jail term, addressing a press conference today, Saturday, 24 2021, in Accra, said it was very embarrassing for her when she was dragged and arrested by the police just because of her ignorant of the law.

“Am very embarrassed, I never knew my naked picture with my son will get me imprisoned. I’m very sorry and promise not to upload any naked pictures and videos on social media,” she said in tears.

Akuapem Poloo also advised her colleagues, young entertainers who upload nudes on social media just to make the name to desist from such act.

She said, “to my colleagues and young girls on social media uploading nude pictures just for fame, please desist from those acts”.

