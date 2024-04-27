President Akufo-Addo Driver Wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary

The Personal Driver of President Akufo-Addo has won the La Dadekotopon New Patriotic Party, NPP Parliamentary primary held at the Zenith University College, Trade Fair in the Greater Accra Region.

Joseph Addo won with 664 votes of out the 1221 total votes cast against his contender, Solomon Kotey Niiko, the Municipal Chief Executive who had 555 votes.

The newly Elected Parliamentary Candidate Joseph Addo contested with the area Municipal Chief Executive, Solomon Kotey Niiko after the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh resigned for personal reasons.

Interestingly, during the counting of the ballot papers, the MCE when he detected that he had lost the polls, stood up from his seat and left the election grounds with some of his supporters, while the winning candidate and his supporters were jubilating.

Joseph Addo who has served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over 20 years says he has helped in the development of the constituency.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to the party members for having confidence in him to elect him as the new parliamentary candidate to lead them towards the 2024 elections.

He pledged to unite the party and urged all the supporters of his opponent to come on board to work hard and get more votes to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next President of Ghana.

The ruling NPP lost the La Dedekotopon seat in the 2020 election to the incumbent NDC MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

