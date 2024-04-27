Multimedia Sues Ohemaa Woyeje For Quitting Adom FM

Media personality and former Adom FM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has revealed that she has been entangled in a legal battle with the Multimedia Group for over five years following her departure from their subsidiary, Adom FM.

Woyeje disclosed that the legal dispute stemmed from her decision to leave the media conglomerate’s Adom FM after being taken off the air.

Expressing her frustration, she questioned the rationale behind suing her for leaving when she was not being utilized by the company.

“Why sue me for leaving when you weren’t using me?” Woyeje wondered, highlighting her strained relationship with the Multimedia Group.

In a post shared via social media, Woyeje described her experience with the media giant as her “worst nightmare” in the media industry, emphasizing the prolonged legal battle that has yet to see a resolution.

“Adom FM Multimedia V Ohemaawoyeje. 5 years and still counting in COURT. My worst encounter in the media field (Adom FM MGL). You don’t want me! I left! You sue me for leaving,” she wrote in her post.

Woyeje departed Multimedia to join Angel FM after being taken off the air at Adom FM. She currently serves as the mid-morning host at the Accra-based radio station, a position she has held since her transition.