I Was So Proud To Share Movie Set With Suzzy Williams- Wayoosi

Kumawood actor Wayoosi has revealed that one of the greatest moments in his career was working alongside the late Suzzy Williams.

Suzzy, a well-known actress in Ghana, tragically passed away in a car accident on the La-Nungua highway in Accra on September 8, 2005, at the age of 23.

Wayoosi and Suzzy Williams had the opportunity to work together on the popular TV series ‘Dada Boat’ in 2005, the same year of her untimely death. According to Wayoosi, sharing the set with Suzzy was a proud moment in his career as a young actor.

“Suzzy Williams was an outstanding actress. At the time, she had no worthy competitor.

She was very respectful and had a lot of charisma. When I shot that film with her, I was so proud when I was going home because I anticipated the reaction my being on set with her would generate,” Wayoosi reportedly said on Poleno Multimedia.

He added that it was a beautiful and defining time in his career, as Suzzy’s immense talent and vibrant personality left a lasting impression on him.

By Francis Addo