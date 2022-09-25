I Won’t Be Cajoled To Accept Polygamy – Yul Edochie’s Wife

May Edochie, first wife of Nollywood popular actor, Yul Edochie has said she can’t be cajoled into accepting polygamy.

According to her, she can never accept polygamy because it doesn’t align with her values.

The comment follows her husband’s recent decision to marry a second wife.

Yul Edochie on April 27, 2022, announced to the world that he had gotten married to a second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu.

He described Judy as his second wife while also showing off his son by her.

May has since been giving signals that she may consider divorce at the end.

In a statement on social media on Saturday, she said her ability to accept the situation and tolerate challenges and problems should not be misconstrued.

According to her, it was worthless trying to make an already bad situation worse hence the need to remain calm.

“Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it,” she said.

“It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions and traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it.

“However, I am absolutely certain that I will not be numbered as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.”

May pointed out that until the second wife saga she had a stable and loving home.