Usher, Stormzy, Sarkodie Others Thrill Fans At Global Citizen Festival

American singer, Usher Raymond performed to a large crowd in Ghana on Saturday night as part of this year’s Global Citizen Festival at the Blackstar Square in Accra.

He shared the stage with other chart-topping artistes such as Stormzy, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, American songstress SZA, Gyakie, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Pheelz, Oxlade, Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur who put up pulsating performances to entertain the crowd at the event.

Usher who was the headline artiste for the festival was the last to perform for about an hour.

Among the hit songs he performed were “Party” featuring Chris Brown & Gucci Mane and “Yeah” featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris.

He performed the songs with Ghana’s talented dance group; DWP Academy led by Dancegod Lloyd, leaving the fans screaming for more dance moves.

The icing on the cake was when Usher introduced Nigerian artistes Oxlade, Pheelz and Tiwa Savage one after the other as surprising acts of the evening,

“ACCRA!! …thank you for rocking with me at @GlblCtzn #globalcitizenfestival tonight! @TiwaSavage @oxladeofficial @Pheelz @dwpacademyworld my stage is your stage,” Usher tweeted after his performance.

But the night was not all about Usher as Stormzy and the other artistes also gave a great account of themselves with their performances. The height of the UK rap giant’s performance was bringing his young brothers Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur to join him to perform the remix version of their song titled Sore.

Sarkodie got the fans screaming all the time he was on stage.

Stonebwoy, Tems and Gyakie also did amazingly well. SZA was not only beautiful but phenomenal on stage.

“I was scared ya’ll wouldn’t know my music,” she said when she paused her performances to speak.

However, it turned out that some of the audience knew her music. It was after her performance that Usher was introduced.

The Global Citizen Festival which is the 10th edition is a celebration of music and social change that brings together artistes, activists, world leaders, and Global Citizens to demand urgent change on the world’s biggest issues.

The Global Citizen Festival stage provides a platform for world leaders, business leaders, and philanthropists to make commitments in the mission to end extreme poverty and drive real, lasting change.

Several dignitaries including Ghana’s President Akufo Addo attended the festival on Saturday.

He congratulated the organizers for choosing Ghana to stage the festival.

“I thank the Global Citizen team for holding this fantastic and impactful festival in partnership with the government of Ghana here at the Blackstar Square, a place symbolizing national unity, freedom from oppression and justice for all. A big Ayeekoo also goes to all artistes, partners and sponsors of the festival,” he added.

By Francis Addo