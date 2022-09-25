Baba Spirit’s Funeral Slated For November 19

The funeral of late comedian and TV personality, Baba Spirit will take place on November 19.

This was announced by his family at his one-week memorial service held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Arts Centre in Accra.

Baba who was named Francis Yaw Ofori died Thursday, September 8, 2022, after battling an unconfirmed ailment.

He died not long after he had said in an interview with Bryt TV that he was spiritually attacked but he survived.

The family initially wanted to organize his funeral in his hometown up north.

However, that decision was annulled due to a protest mounted by his colleagues in the showbiz industry.

The funeral will therefore be held on November 19, 2022 in Accra at the Arts Centre just as the one-week observation.

Until his death, Baba Spirit was one of the entertainers who brought humour into Ghanaian homes.

He is well remembered for his much-publicised 2018 exhibition boxing bout with veteran boxer Ayittey Powers, which was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra and screened live on television.