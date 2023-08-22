I’m A Slander Target Because Of Bawumia – Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has declared that he has become an easy target for slander and persecution from the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team because he supports Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, as much as he has allowed truth to be his best advocate, he feels a lot of pain by the constant vilification and maligning by the Ken campaign team.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh was recently accused of removing a billboard of one of the NPP’s flagbearer hopefuls, Kennedy Agyapong, from Nsawam.

In response to the charge, the Majority Chief Whip said in Parliament yesterday that the campaign team only made an “allegation on an innocent man” that turned out to be false.

“I feel very slighted, I feel a lot of pain, but I still have to manage it. This is an internal election and Mr. Kennedy Agyapong is not an enemy. He is somebody I respect. I don’t even do this to my political opponents,” he noted.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh explained that he was in the United States when he learned that he had allegedly demolished Kennedy Agyapong’s billboard in Nsawam near the Ghana Commercial Bank.

“I made a few calls because as you know such metal works often are managed by city authorities. I contacted my [Constituency] Chairman who gave up the story and I got the story corroborated by the MCE.

“There is an advertising company called Cobby Creative Limited which tells me they were alarmed and suddenly saw Mr. Kennedy Agyapong’s art work on their metal work.

“They realized the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong had not reached out to them and they did what they had to do by taking it off.

“I dug deeper and released that there is a certain Eric who lives in US and a fun of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and so he wished to do something for him,” he recounted.

According to him, the said Eric, who is related to a guy named Rekey who lives in Nsawam, requested him to do it on Mr. Agyapong’s behalf.

“Apparently, this metal work is 9×6 metres – it’s huge. The Rekey guy was looking for the owner of the metal work. He got a guy called Augustine who came out to say that he owns the metal work and it turned out to be false.

“So the guy paid some amount of money to Augustine and he gave them the go ahead to put the art work on the billboard.When they put it out there, the real owner, Cobby Creative Limited, got hint of it and went there to pull it down,” he indicated.

He stated that his name suddenly became a topic of discussion, and Mr. Agyapong’s campaign crew was all over social media attacking and insulting him.

“I’m in a lot of pain because this is something I don’t know anything about.” As if that wasn’t enough, they went on Net2 TV, his media platform, and simply insulted me,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said.

He added, “I got to know of the fact and I called his Eastern Regional Campaign Manager, one Agya Noah, to tell him about it. He said they had been told about the truth and got in touch with the CEO of the Cobby Creative Limited.”

“And they had done the needful. They paid money to that person and had their art work has been put back.One would have thought that after all these vilification and insult on me, if you found out what the truth is, at least come out with the truth,” he intimated.

He emphasized that this was not the first time they had leveled accusations against him.

The NPP MP stated that he had nothing personal against Mr. Agyapong other than his preference for Vice President Dr. Bawumia over Mr. Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer campaign.

