I’m Broke Too– Pascaline Edwards

Renowned actress Pascaline Edwards, says she is broke, in a recent interview, echoing the sentiments of fellow entertainer Funny Face, who disclosed his financial struggles on social media.

Edwards, while empathizing with Funny Face, acknowledged the difficulties Funny Face has faced, including relationship issues, legal troubles, depression, and therapy.

In the interview with Pulse Ghana, she expressed her lack of surprise at Funny Face’s admission of being broke, stating, “The guy has gone through hell and back. So why won’t he be broke? He is trying to pick up the pieces.”

The actress bravely admitted her own financial struggles, emphasizing that many people face similar difficulties but may not openly discuss them.

She appealed for support, stating, “Even me, I’m broke but because I don’t say it, people think I’m okay; like I’m broke too. So if you have any help, kindly help me because I’m in the same boat with Funny Face.”

Pascaline Edwards, known for her roles in movies such as “Deranged,” “Christ in Me,” “Rescue,” and others, joins the conversation about the financial struggles within the entertainment industry, shedding light on the need for compassion and support for those facing challenging circumstances.