Mr Ibu’s Son Arrested Over Cash Donations

Mr Ibu

Nigerian police have taken into custody Onyeabuchi Okafo and Jasmine Okekeagwu, the son and adopted daughter of popular comic actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu.

The arrest is connected with accusations of embezzlement involving funds intended for the actor’s medical treatment.

Allegedly, the duo gained unauthorized access to Mr Ibu’s phone and exploited his banking details, pilfering a substantial sum of 55 million Naira ($60,700; £47,800). This money constituted contributions from fans and well-wishers to aid the actor’s recovery after he underwent a series of medical procedures following a prolonged illness last year, which ultimately led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Local media reports that authorities have successfully recovered 50 million Naira.

The suspects, Okafo and Okekeagwu, had purportedly planned to flee to the UK, according to Mayegun Aminat, the spokesperson for the police’s criminal investigation department.

A Lagos court has granted the accused a bail of 15 million Naira as investigations continue. They are scheduled to appear in court in March for the next phase of legal proceedings.

The arrest of Mr Ibu’s son and adopted daughter has stirred public interest, highlighting the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the actor’s treatment and recovery.