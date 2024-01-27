Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Accra Women

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has extended her admiration to the industrious women of Accra in a touching letter shared on her Instagram page.

The heartfelt message was accompanied by a video showcasing her visit to the city over a year ago, capturing glimpses of women engaged in various roles.

During her stay in Accra, Nyong’o interacted with diverse groups of women, including bikers, fashion designers, food vendors, and factory workers. In her acknowledgement, she praised their undeniable entrepreneurial spirit, emphasizing that Accra’s vibrancy is significantly fueled by these hardworking women.

She believes that the city is largely operated by these women who make significant contributions to its dynamism. Nyong’o expressed confidence that their present efforts are laying the groundwork for a dynamic and promising future for Accra.

This tribute to Accra is part of Lupita Nyong’o’s ongoing series of acknowledgements dedicated to countries and cities she has visited, including Tanzania’s Zanzibar and Benin. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “A Love Letter to Accra: Glorious Accra, to celebrate you is to celebrate your fierce women, so many fierce women wherever I go. They run this town with an entrepreneurial spirit that is impossible to ignore.”

Nyong’o’s message resonates as a celebration of the influential role played by women in various aspects of Accra’s life, from fashion to factories and flavours, highlighting their substantial impact on the city’s present and future.