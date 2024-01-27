Ghanaians Do Not Support The Film Industry- Harold Amenyah

Actor, Harold Amenyah, has partly blamed the local audience for the struggling state of Ghana’s film industry, citing a lack of support as a primary hurdle.

He emphasized the importance of encouraging and motivating movie producers to release more films to boost the industry.

In a recent interview, the actor highlighted the critical role audience attendance plays in the industry’s growth.

He expressed concern over the low turnout of Ghanaians at cinemas, contrasting it with the thriving Nigerian film sector, which he attributed to significant investments and strong audience participation.

Amenyah proposed that Ghana could learn from Nigeria’s success by adopting similar strategies to invigorate the local film sector.

He candidly acknowledged the disparity in support, stating, “Ghanaians do not support us. Nigerians are ahead of us because they get the support. We are learning from them; we will get there.”

Despite the challenges faced by the Ghanaian film industry, Amenyah remains optimistic about its future, stressing that local productions need the necessary support to thrive.

He urged Ghanaians to actively contribute by attending premieres and embracing local content to ensure the industry’s growth.

As Ghana aims to enhance its film industry, Amenyah’s insights shed light on the potential path forward, emphasizing the significance of community support for the growth and success of local filmmakers.