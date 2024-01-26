NPP Postpones Akuapem South Parliamentary Primary Amidst Tensions

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made the decision to postpone the Akuapem South parliamentary primary, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

This action comes in response to petitions received, as well as recommendations from both the constituency and regional executive committees.

The postponement is aimed at ensuring comprehensive consultations and addressing concerns raised by party members.

The Akuapem South Constituency in the Eastern Region has experienced tensions as the delegates of the ruling NPP express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah, to withdraw from the upcoming parliamentary primary. The delegates believe that Amoah’s last-minute withdrawal was a deliberate attempt to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Aidoo, from contesting.

It is alleged that Amoah wanted to create a better chance for his personal aide, Eric Appeadu, to run for the seat.

Despite the constitutional requirement that MMDCEs who wish to contest where sitting MPs are running must resign two years before nomination opens, Aidoo picked nomination forms and filed them at the party’s regional office in Koforidua.

He attached a petition requesting clearance to join the contest if Amoah withdrew.

However, after Aidoo filed for the contest, Amoah also picked up forms, along with his aide, Eric Appeadu. This led to Aidoo’s disqualification by the Elections Vetting Committee, with Amoah being cleared to contest alongside Appeadu, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah.

In a surprising turn of events, Amoah decided to withdraw from the race, leaving his contenders to compete without the presence of the disqualified MCE, Aidoo. As a result, Aidoo has reactivated his petition at the party’s head office, seeking reinstatement and clearance to enter the contest.

The withdrawal of Amoah has caused agitation among supporters and some delegates who accuse him of purposely taking this action to prevent Aidoo from running.

They argue that Aidoo, who has been disqualified, should be reinstated by the party for the sake of unity and fairness, now that Amoah has stepped down.

In response to the situation, the National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party held a meeting and decided to postpone the Akuapem South primary. The fate of the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Aidoo, in the upcoming parliamentary primary is yet to be determined.

Micheal Ahwireng, the Constituency Chairman, emphasized that the party is preparing for the January 27th primary unless directed otherwise by the National Executives.

He highlighted that the party’s interest is paramount, and all candidates must accept the outcome of the election.

Osei Bonsu Amoah clarified that his withdrawal from the upcoming parliamentary election is driven by personal and national interests.

He stated that he is still actively involved in politics, serving as the chairman of the party’s research committee and representing the party at IPAC.

The New Patriotic Party is seeking the cooperation and commitment of its members as it moves forward with comprehensive consultations in order to address the concerns surrounding the Akuapem South parliamentary primary.

By Vincent Kubi