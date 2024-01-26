Ashaiman Military Brutality, Punish Soldiers Involved– Parliamentary Committee

The Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior has submitted its report on the mayhem unleashed on residents of Ashaiman, recommending that the military personnel responsible for the brutal dawn raid be sanctioned.

The committee highlighted that the actions of the military violate Section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105).

According to the committee’s report, the soldiers involved in the excesses of the operation should be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law. Section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act states that individuals behaving in a cruel or disgraceful manner can be found guilty of an offense and face imprisonment for up to five years.

In addition to the punishment of the soldiers involved, the committee emphasized the need for greater collaboration and coordination among the various security services. It recommended that the National Security Council ensures collaboration and coordination between the Armed Forces and the Police Service in the execution of their duties.

The committee also emphasized that internal security investigations should be the responsibility of the Ghana Police Service.

Moreover, the committee stressed that the involvement of the military in internal security operations should be a last resort. It stated that the Police Service should be the lead agency in such operations and called for the effective coordination of intelligence at the National Security Council level to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The report by the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior called for accountability and adherence to the law in addressing the brutal actions of the military. As the nation awaits action to be taken, it is hoped that justice will be served and measures will be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such excesses in the future.

By Vincent Kubi