I’m Overwhelmed With Suitors – Sheedon

Sheedon

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and TikToker, Sheedon, has revealed that she is unable to settle down because a lot of men are seriously pursuing her for a relationship.

Speaking in an interview, Sheedon indicated that many people hold the perception that her physique will be an impediment in getting a lifetime partner, saying, “when I walk around in town, many men approach me because I have buttocks, and you know men like that. They don’t actually think about the height, all the men want is the lady in question must have nice buttocks (sic).”

Sheedon further stated that, “I have never been approached by men in my physique, all the men who approach me are of average height and wealthy.”

Sheedon rose to fame after publicly declaring her support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 general election.

Following that declaration, she was subjected to various forms of abuse by members of the then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She revealed on the Delay Show that ever since she supported the NPP flagbearer, she has endured attacks and threats.

“I never envisaged that Dr. Bawumia will lose the 2024 election; trust me, so I supported him whole-heartedly knowing he will win. After he lost the election, I was warned by some supporters of the then opposition party that they will come for me,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke