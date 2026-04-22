Amaarae’s ‘The Black Star Experience’ Set For April 23

Amaarae

Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and producer, Amaarae, known for her unique fusion of Alté, R&B, Afrobeats, and Pop, is set to stage another ‘The Black Star Experience’ on April 23, 2026, at the iconic Roundhouse in London.

This immersive live show celebrates her groundbreaking third album, ‘Black Star’, blending Afrobeats, techno, and alt-pop. The event promises an electrifying performance with genre-bending production, hypnotic vocals, and a show that pushes club culture to new heights.

Born Ama Serwah Genfi, her music often explores themes of identity, culture, and self-expression. Her critically acclaimed albums include ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’ (2020), ‘Fountain Baby’ (2023), and ‘Black Star’ (2025). She made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform a solo set at Coachella and has collaborated with notable artistes like Janelle Monáe, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis.

Amaarae’s style is a blend of high fashion and cyberpunk aesthetics, and she’s been featured in publications like Vogue and GQ. Her music has been praised for its innovative sound and empowering lyrics.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke