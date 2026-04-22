O’Kenneth Surpasses 100m Audiomack Streams

O’Kenneth

Ghanaian Rapper and Drill Artiste, Kenneth Opoku, known in showbiz as YGA O’Kenneth, has now surpassed 100 million career streams on Audiomack, according to Charts Ghana.

He is regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artistes from Kumasi due to his progressive musical styles and socially conscious songwriting.

O’Kenneth began his musical career in 2016 in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and quickly gained local attention, which led to him signing a recording contract with Life Living Records in 2019. He rose to prominence in 2020 with his verses on the songs ‘Sore’ and ‘Akatafoc’, which featured Yaw Tog and Kawabanga.

In 2021, he released ‘Until It’s All Said and Done’, a conscious drill record, as his debut studio album. The album received positive reviews and featured singles such as ‘Losing Grace’ featuring Reggie, ‘Gimme Dat’ and ‘Hopez’ featuring Jay Bahd, Skyface SDW and Chicogod. In 2022, he released his second studio album ‘Straight Outta Kumerica 2’ with Reggie under the aegis of Life Living Records. The album, which featured the singles ‘Pa!’, ‘Loading’, and ‘Timing’, and was heavily influenced by Drill and gangsta rap, received widespread critical acclaim.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke