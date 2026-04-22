Our Borders Are Safe – GIS Comptroller General

Samuel Basintale Amadu and his team in a group photograph with officers and others at Yaakrom

THE COMPTROLLER General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Samuel Basintale Amadu, has assured the public of the country’s borders are safe with no criminal activities taking place.

Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu gave the assurance after he toured the Dormaa and Sampa operational areas of the Ghana Immigration Service to acquaint himself with security issues affecting the border communities.

Addressing the media after the tour at Nkrankwanta border post, Mr. Basintale outlined infrastructure development, logistic improvement, personnel welfare and in- service training to improve skills in weapon handling to effectively man the borders.

He said his outfit is working towards building seven new regional offices (command) to house officers in the regions for administrative work. He also promised to deliver five motorcycles to the Nkrankwanta Border Post to enhance patrols duties when the team gets back to Accra.

‘We need to have regional functioning offices. Sector commands are in rented premises and we need to correct that. As a result, my vision is to start and complete seven new regional offices before I retire,” he assured.

According to him, he is also working at improving logistics including provision of computers and vehicles for administrative work and border patrol works

“One car is not enough for border patrols. This government is working for vehicles designed purposely for border patrol duties,” he said.

Addressing the welfare of service personnel, he said, “We are going to establish our own health insurance scheme for members to contribute to it and benefit when they fall sick. This will cover family members and desendants.”

Officers present during the tour include the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Public Affairs, Maud Quanson, Deputy Commissioner and Bono Regional Commander, Eric Quartey and Assistance Commissioner, Gordon Saah who is also the Chief Staff officer and Deputy Superintendent and head of Protocol, Barbara Sam.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Berekum