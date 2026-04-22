Karren Brady Leaves West Ham Role After 16 Years

Karren Brady

Baroness Karren Brady has stepped down as vice-chair of West Ham United, ending a 16-year spell at the Premier League club. She officially left her role on April 15 after deciding earlier this year to move on.

Brady joined West Ham in 2010 under former joint-chairs David Sullivan and the late David Gold. Reflecting on her time at the club, she described it as a privilege and highlighted winning the UEFA Europa Conference League as her most memorable achievement.

Before her time at West Ham, Brady built her reputation at Birmingham City, where she became managing director at just 23 and later oversaw the club’s stock market listing.

During her tenure in east London, she played a key role in major developments, including the club’s move to the London Stadium in 2016 and the record-breaking £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. On the pitch, West Ham reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2022 and lifted the Conference League trophy in 2023, their first major silverware in over 40 years.

However, her time at the club has not been without criticism, with some supporters voicing concerns over performances and stadium issues. West Ham are currently fighting to avoid relegation, sitting just above the drop zone with five games remaining.

Joint-chair, Daniel Kretinsky praised Brady’s impact, noting that her contributions were not always fully recognised, while Sullivan described her as a key figure in the club’s growth.

Executive director, Nathan Thompson, has also stepped down, calling his time at the club an honour and advocating for greater diversity in football leadership.

By Wletsu Ransford