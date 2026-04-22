Ecosystems Over Silos: How Access Bank’s Fintech Partnerships Are Redefining Value

The writer

For decades, banking operated within clearly defined institutional boundaries. Financial institutions controlled distribution channels and maintained end-to-end ownership of the customer relationship.

That model, while effective in a pre-digital era, has been rendered obsolete by the rapid evolution of technology and changing consumer behaviour.

Across Africa, a new paradigm has emerged, one defined not by individual institutions operating in isolation, but by interconnected ecosystems. In this new environment, banks, fintech companies, mobile network operators, regulators and technology platforms are working in tandem to deliver financial services that are accessible and aligned with the realities of everyday life. Africa has, in fact, emerged as the fastest growing fintech market globally, with revenues projected by McKinsey to expand to $65 billion by 2030.

Ghana’s financial services landscape provides a compelling context for this transformation. Over the past decade, the widespread adoption of mobile money has fundamentally reshaped how individuals transact, save and manage their finances. Yet while transactional inclusion has improved significantly, financial depth remains constrained.

A sizable proportion of the population, particularly those in the informal economy, remain financially underserved. According to the World Bank, over 50% of borrowing still occurs through informal or semi-formal channels.

Access Bank Ghana’s response has been to move beyond a purely product-led approach towards a more platform-oriented strategy. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Bank’s collaboration with Fido through the EasySave digital savings account, an initiative that exemplifies how complementary partnerships can unlock new forms of value at scale.

At its core, EasySave addresses a longstanding structural challenge within Ghana’s financial ecosystem: the disconnect between informal financial behaviour and formal financial systems. While traditional savings mechanisms such as ‘susu’ have historically played a vital role in fostering financial discipline, they often lack the security and scalability needed in a modern economy. At the same time, conventional banking models have struggled to adequately serve individuals who are informally employed, geographically dispersed or constrained by documentation requirements.

The EasySave solution bridges this gap by combining the accessibility of a fintech platform with the stability of a regulated banking institution. Through the Fido application, users can open a fully digital, interest-bearing savings account within minutes without visiting a bank branch or completing extensive paperwork. Integration with mobile money wallets enables seamless deposits and withdrawals, aligning the product with existing financial behaviours.

The results have been both rapid and measurable. Since its launch, the EasySave platform has recorded over 71,000 new accounts, with deposits approaching GH¢ 50 million. Notably, approximately 40% of users are based in rural areas while 42% of account holders are women, reinforcing the product’s role in advancing inclusive finance. The initiative has also received industry recognition, earning the award for Best Bank–Fintech Collaboration at the 5th Ghana Fintech Awards, an acknowledgement of its innovation and impact.

Beyond the numbers, the broader significance lies in what these metrics represent: a shift in how financial services are accessed. For customers, the partnership provides access to secure, bank-grade savings with competitive returns alongside the flexibility to transact at any time without penalties.

For Access Bank, the collaboration gives it the ability to serve segments that would otherwise be difficult to reach through traditional channels. For Fido, the partnership enhances its ecosystem offering, deepens customer engagement and offers valuable data insights that improve credit decision-making.

By enabling savings among low-income populations, this partnership contributes to increased financial resilience, capital formation and the gradual formalization of the informal economy. It proves that financial inclusion, when designed effectively, can be both socially impactful and commercially viable.

At the core of this Access Bank’s partnership with FIDO is a redefinition of value itself. Increasingly, value is being measured by outcomes: the ability to help individuals build sustainable financial habits, enable businesses to scale, and provide prompt financial support in moments of need.

As Ghana’s financial services sector continues to evolve, collaboration will become a defining feature of competitiveness and Access Bank’s approach reflects a deliberate alignment with this future.

Ultimately, the transition from silos to ecosystems is about more than efficiency or technological advancement. It is about building a financial system that is more inclusive, more adaptive and more attuned to the needs of society, one that supports individuals in their pursuit of stability, businesses in their drive for growth and communities in their quest for development.

And in embracing this model, Access Bank Ghana is not simply redefining banking. It is contributing to the broader transformation of Ghana’s economic future.

By Maxwell Joseph Appiah, Head Digital Banking, Remittance & Partnerships