Kotoko Name Hamza Obeng Interim Coach

Hamza Obeng

Asante Kotoko have appointed assistant coach, Hamza Obeng, as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025/26 season following the resignation of Prince Yaw Owusu.

Owusu, who had been serving in an interim capacity, stepped down after overseeing a run of inconsistent results. His tenure began after the sudden exit of Karim Zito, who left the club following Kotoko’s FA Cup defeat to Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an official statement, the Kumasi-based side confirmed Owusu’s decision to resign, noting that the coach chose to step aside in what he considered the best interest of the team.

The club has now handed responsibility to Obeng, who has been in charge of Kotoko’s youth team, the Young Porcupines. He is expected to guide the senior side through the remaining fixtures of the season.

With 29 matches played in the Ghana Premier League, Kotoko currently occupy sixth position on the table with 43 points. The Porcupine Warriors will be aiming for a strong finish to the campaign under their new interim boss.

By Wletsu Ransford