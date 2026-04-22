Minister Inaugurates Board To Drive Youth Dev’t Fund

The Regional Minister with Board Members

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has sworn in a nine-member Board of Trustees for the Volta Youth Development Fund (VYDF), tasking them with ensuring effective management and long-term sustainability of the initiative.

The Fund, launched in March this year through collaboration between the minister and key stakeholders, is aimed at supporting youth entrepreneurship and accelerating economic growth across the Volta Region.

The board is chaired by Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, with Stephen K.D. Timinca serving as Administrator. Other members include Cecelia Fiakpui, Mathias Alagbo, Aretha Smart Agbenyome, Dr. Stanley Nelvis Glate, Emmanuel Mensah, Dr. Lawrenda Adiasany and Jones Amegashie-Viglo.

Administering the oath of office at a ceremony in Ho, the Regional Minister described the inauguration as a major step towards empowering young people and unlocking the economic potential of the region.

He noted that the Fund seeks to bridge the financing gap faced by many young entrepreneurs, stressing that government remains committed to creating opportunities for the youth to thrive across various sectors.

According to him, the Volta Region is endowed with significant potential, citing youth involvement in the production of commodities such as honey, coffee and wine as evidence of untapped opportunities that could transform the local economy and reduce poverty if adequately supported.

The minister urged members of the board to discharge their duties with integrity, fairness and transparency, emphasising that the credibility and sustainability of the Fund would depend on their stewardship.

He further stressed that the initiative is not politically motivated but rather a development-oriented intervention designed to benefit all qualified young people in the region.

The minister also appealed to corporate organisations, individuals and other stakeholders to contribute resources to expand the scope and impact of the Fund.

He advised prospective beneficiaries to make prudent use of the support provided, explaining that the Fund operates as a revolving scheme, requiring repayment to enable others to benefit.

He further tasked the board to prioritise capacity building for beneficiaries, to ensure efficient utilisation of funds.

Responding on behalf of the board, Mr. Timinca expressed appreciation for the trust placed in them and pledged to uphold high standards of accountability and diligence in administering the Fund.

He assured that the board would operate transparently and work to build confidence in the initiative, while encouraging support from individuals, including members of the diaspora and contractors operating within the region.

Mr. Timinca emphasised that collective effort would be crucial to sustaining the Fund and ensuring it delivers lasting benefits for the youth and future generations in the Volta Region.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho