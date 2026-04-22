Ebiemo FC Clinch Western Region Title, Secure Promotion To Division One

Ebiemo FC

Ebiemo FC have emerged champions of the Western Regional Division Two Middle League after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fiaseman United in a tense final.

The narrow win not only sealed the title but also confirmed their promotion to the Division One League, marking a major step forward in the club’s journey.

The triumph caps an impressive campaign for Ebiemo FC, who displayed consistency and resilience throughout the competition. Their success also earns them the honor of representing the Western Region in Zone Two of the League next season.

Zone Two is widely regarded as one of the toughest groups in Ghana’s second-tier football, featuring clubs from the Western, Ashanti, and Central regions. Ebiemo FC will now prepare to face stronger opposition as they aim to establish themselves among some of the most competitive teams in the country.

As regional champions, Ebiemo FC will join their counterparts from the Ashanti and Central Regions, who have also secured promotion. Together, the three teams will form part of the new entrants into the Division One League.

For Ebiemo FC, the achievement reflects months of dedication, discipline, and strong performances. With promotion secured, the club’s focus now shifts to building a squad capable of competing at a higher level as they look to continue their upward rise in Ghanaian football.

By Wletsu Ransford