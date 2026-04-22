1D1F: Global Almas Commences Mass Production

Some of the packaged yam and cassava flour by Global Almas Company Limited in Bimbilla

Global Almas Company Limited, a yam and cassava processing factory established under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative in Bimbilla in the Northern Region, has commenced mass production.

The facility produces yam fufu flour, cassava flour, gari, industrial starch, yam chips and other products.

A tour of the factory by DAILY GUIDE, showed large-scale production underway to meet both local and international demand.

General Manager of Global Almas Company Limited, Stephen Wilson Bojewura, said the company is transforming local crops into premium, cost-saving products for international and domestic markets.

He said that the factory has created job opportunities for residents and is boosting yam and cassava farming in the area.

“We have employed more than 25 young people from Bimbilla, and if we are able to expand our market, we will be in a better position to employ more youth from the area. This will help prevent them from travelling to other cities in search of greener pastures and will also help reduce the country’s unemployment rate,” he stated.

He disclosed that the factory intends to operate 24 hours once its market expands, and called on investors and the general public to partner with the company.

“Our major challenge is access to local and international markets, so we are appealing to investors and the general public to come and partner with us to help achieve this vision,” he stated.

Abdul Razak, a yam and cassava farmer in Bimbilla, commended the factory for boosting farming activities in the area, adding that the operation has provided a ready market for their produce.

“Now after harvesting we do not struggle to get buyers, because the factory buys directly from us. If this continues, we will be able to cultivate more acres and expand our farms,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla