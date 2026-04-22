Roger De Sa Joins Carlos Queiroz As Ghana Assistant Coach

Roger De Sa

Former Orlando Pirates coach, Roger De Sa, is set to team up once again with Carlos Queiroz, this time as assistant coach of Ghana’s national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Reports indicate that De Sa has finalised negotiations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after agreeing on personal terms. While specific details of the deal remain undisclosed, his contract is expected to run alongside Queiroz’s reported four-month stint with the GFA.

Speaking to KickOff, the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper confirmed his imminent arrival in Ghana. “I will fly out on Thursday to Accra to start working straight away,” he said, signaling a swift transition into his new role.

De Sa’s appointment reunites him with Queiroz, with whom he has built a strong working relationship over the years. He previously served as assistant coach during Queiroz’s tenure with Egypt, where they reached the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, and also worked alongside him with Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Reflecting on his new assignment, the 61-year-old acknowledged the demanding nature of the job, particularly given the limited preparation time.

“I’ve been watching a lot of videos, analyzing players across different clubs. The biggest challenge is selecting a team without having enough time, and preparations are very short — about two weeks,” he explained.

Despite the hurdles, De Sa remains pragmatic about the task ahead. “It’s not easy, it’s going to be difficult, but that’s the nature of the job. All these roles come with challenges,” he added.

It remains uncertain whether De Sa will be present at Queiroz’s official unveiling, scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.