66 Artillery Regiment Marks 60th Milestone

National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Chief of Army Staff Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Commanding Officer of 66 Artillery Regiment and others cutting the anniversary cake

The 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Army has marked its 60th anniversary with a grand celebration in Ho, drawing high-level military leadership, government officials, veterans, and members of the public to reflect on six decades of dedicated service, sacrifice, and professionalism.

Delivering the keynote address, National Security Advisor, Prosper Bani, commended the regiment for its exceptional discipline and unwavering contribution to national security. He highlighted the unit’s strong culture of environmental discipline, noting that its well-kept surroundings symbolise pride, attention to detail, and a deep sense of responsibility among officers, soldiers, and civilian staff.

“Such standards go beyond physical neatness, they reflect professionalism and significantly enhance morale and operational effectiveness,” he stressed.

Established on April 16, 1966, at Meadow Lines in Burma Camp as a medium mortar regiment, the unit later relocated to Volta Barracks in 1968, evolving into one of the most respected artillery formations in the country. Mr. Bani urged personnel to use the milestone not only as a moment of celebration but also as an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to duty.

He paid tribute to past and present gunners whose sacrifices under demanding conditions have shaped the regiment’s proud legacy. He also praised the current generation for sustaining that legacy through improvements in infrastructure, training, welfare, and operational readiness.

The National Security Advisor further underscored the regiment’s critical role in maintaining internal security, particularly in areas such as Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta and Oti regions, describing their efforts as clear demonstrations of professionalism and readiness.

The Commanding Officer of 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. Jalali Din Ibrahim, described the anniversary as a celebration of a legacy built on six decades of sacrifice and service. He emphasised that the regiment’s strength lies in its people, whose commitment and discipline have sustained its growth over the years.

“This anniversary is not merely about the passage of time, but about celebrating a legacy of service, sacrifice, and duty faithfully discharged,” he said.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim highlighted training as the cornerstone of operational effectiveness, noting that artillery operations demand precision, technical expertise, and teamwork. He reaffirmed the regiment’s commitment to continuous capacity building to meet evolving security challenges.

He also pointed to the regiment’s contributions beyond national borders, including peacekeeping missions under ECOMOG and the United Nations in countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, and South Sudan.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, announced major infrastructure and operational expansion projects within the Army.

Central to these developments is the construction of the 9th Riverine Battalion in Dambai, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and easing the burden on the 66 Artillery Regiment in internal security operations. He disclosed that initial facilities for the deployment of a company are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The new barracks in Dambai will feature family-oriented accommodation, allowing personnel to live with their families, an initiative designed to boost morale and stability among troops.

Major General Gbetanu also outlined broader infrastructure projects under the Army’s 2026–2030 strategic framework, including a 30-unit accommodation facility at the Army Training Command in Peki and additional developments in Tamale. Notably, one of the Southern Command’s legacy projects will be situated within the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, with construction expected to commence in May.

He assured that funding for these initiatives has been fully secured through the support of partners, including the Friends of the Ghana Army, ensuring timely completion.

The anniversary celebration also recognised the contributions of veteran groups such as the Ghana Artillery Officers Association and the Old Gunners Association, as well as the families of military personnel whose support remains vital to the success of the regiment.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho