Indi Royal Group Signs Guru

Guru

Australian-based record label, Indi Royal Group of Companies, has officially signed Ghanaian hiplife/hip hop artiste Guru on a six-year deal which begins from 2023 to 2029.

Indi Royal Group of Companies (IRGC) will represent his music and distribution across Africa, Europe, Australia and America.

The partnership between Guru and Indi Royal Group of Companies is to introduce Guru Nkz’s eclectic sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world.

The deal will also see Guru work with other well-known international artistes and also tour the world.

Guru is known for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Ghanaian languages.

Guru’s breakthrough was in 2011 when his hit song, ‘Lapaz Toyota’, appeared on the Ghanaian music charts.

His songs venture new ground in the Ghanaian music scene, mixing hip hop, afrobeats, highlife and dancehall sounds.