Minerals Commission Resolves Akim Akokoaso Mining Dispute

Community members at the stakeholder’s engagement

The Minerals Commission has conducted a stakeholder engagement to resolve disagreements between Jia Xin Industrial Company Ltd and Akyem Akokoaso in the eastern region.

This brings to an end a near year long dispute between the company and some residents of the town.

The Commission, after receiving a petition from the community halted operations of the company pending an independent investigation into the matter.

However, in a community engagement organized by the Minerals Commission and attended by the Chiefs and people of Akokoaso, the Commission settled all pressing issues and allayed the fears of locals who had earlier speculated the company was engaged in illegal mining activities.

Speaking at a community stakeholder’s engagement, the Queen Mother of Akokoaso Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II appreciated the mining company for securing all necessary documents.

“We want to appreciate the Minerals commission for intervening in ensuring that the right thing is done and sanctioning them. We thought they were engaging in ‘galamsey’ but that is not the case because the president despises illegal mining so this company will not be given documents to engage in illegal mining.

“We are grateful to them because we know they will employ community members to work in the company so I want to tell the company that out of the number of workers who will be employed, the community should be given a 70 percent ratio and the 30 percent for foreigners, so all members of the community should get ready to work,” she said.

On his part, the Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander ACP Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw cautioned the youth of the community to leave in harmony with the workers and desist from creating unnecessary tension in the community.

“I want to caution all of you to stay away from trouble because the law will not shield anyone not even children or women if they come in contact with it,” he said.