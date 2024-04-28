2024 Campaign Is Battle Of Ideas, Character – Team Bawumia

As the political landscape in Ghana gears up for the 2024 general elections, the Bawumia for President 2024 Campaign team has announced the commencement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign.

With a strong emphasis on issues and character, the campaign tour is set to span all sixteen regions of the country over the coming month.

In a press statement released by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the campaign, it was revealed that Dr. Bawumia will initiate his nationwide tour in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 29, aiming to engage with a wide spectrum of stakeholders including traditional leaders, clergy, youth, traders, farmers, students, and businesses across different sectors.

The Bawumia campaign team urged Ghanaians to extend a warm reception to the flagbearer, emphasizing that Dr. Bawumia’s track record of integrity, discipline, focus, and innovative solutions over the past eight years sets him apart from his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

The statement lauded Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to tackling Ghana’s challenges and seeking practical solutions if elected as President in the 2024 December elections.

In the press statement, the campaign team highlighted the rigorous preparations and consultations undertaken in anticipation of the campaign period, focusing on inclusivity, constructiveness, and impact. With a core focus on ideas, character, and effective campaigning, Dr. Bawumia’s team aims to present a compelling case for his candidacy to the Ghanaian electorate.

The campaign outlined three key components that will set the stage for the 2024 elections: **the Battle of Ideas and Character**, stressing the need for a leader with high standards and a proven track record of performance; **the Battle of Records**, acknowledging the challenges faced while touting the achievements of the NPP government under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership; and **the Battle of Effective Campaigning**, emphasizing unity, determination, and hard work among campaign teams to deliver a promising vision for the country’s future.

The upcoming months will be marked by a rigorous campaign by Dr. Bawumia, poised to address critical issues facing Ghana and outline his vision for the future. With a commitment to presenting bold solutions for the nation’s challenges, Dr. Bawumia’s campaign aims to engage voters, spark debate, and offer a clear choice for the Ghanaian electorate leading up to the December elections.

Below is the full press statement.

NPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA BEGINS NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will officially kick off his presidential campaign for the December 7 general elections with his first nationwide tour from Monday, 29 April 2024. Dr Bawumia and his campaign team are promising an issue-based campaign, one that will focus on cogent, practical, and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are most dear to the Ghanaian people.

Beginning in the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team will visit all 16 regions over the next month in this first round of campaigning. On his rounds, he will meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, students and visit businesses, including marketplaces to interact with both traders and consumers. The candidate will

engage the media, hold townhall meetings and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with the Ghanaian people.

Long before his election on November 4, 2023, and since then, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been very active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country. Apart from fulfilling his busy schedule as Ghana’s most active ever Vice President, the 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate and the Party leadership have utilized these recent months to put the structures, personnel, logistics and programmes in place to embark on a very comprehensive, inclusive, constructive, and impactful presidential and parliamentary campaign.

As we enter the active phase of the 2024 Election campaigning, Dr. Bawumia is buoyed up by the strong backing from our party’s grassroots and the growing enthusiasm and confidence resonating throughout the entire party. This burgeoning energy signifies our preparedness for the activities that lie ahead in the upcoming contest.

For us in the NPP, the 2024 race is all down to three key things.

The Battle of Ideas and Character:

As Ghana moves into the next phase of our development, it is more important than ever to elect a leader that holds himself to the highest standards, a man of character, performance, work ethics, vision, programmes, wisdom, decisiveness, self-discipline, integrity, and a very high credibility. It’s indisputable that in this regard, Dr. Bawumia emerges as the most formidable candidate.

Dr. Bawumia has shown in these eight years that he has more integrity, discipline, focus, ideas, and solutions than his main opponent showed in his 8 years as Vice President and President.

It is without doubt that, Dr. Bawumia has proven to be Solutions-oriented and remains committed to finding more solutions to Ghana’s challenges if giving the nod as President in the December 2024 elections.

The Battle of Records:

There is no denying that there have been global economic challenges, and as a party, we recognize the hardship that this global tragedy has presented to all Ghanaians and the world at large.

It is, however, important to remember and highlight the many achievements of the NPP government in these seven years in constituencies and communities and to not allow anyone to rewrite the history of the previous NDC government. While we are confident, we don’t have to rely on confidence alone; the numbers clearly show that the NPP government has consistently outperformed the NDC government and that it has done so despite historically unmatched global challenges.

As we remind the public of our accomplishments, we clearly understand 2024 is more about the future of our country, and the vision Dr. Bawumia has for her.

The Battle of Effective Campaigning:

As we set out to campaign for the presidency and the future of this country, we stand united and energized on a common platform.

It cannot be overstated how determined and hardworking our 276 parliamentary candidates and all our campaign teams, especially the Electoral Area and Polling Station campaign teams, are. We rely on them; we stand on their shoulders as we rise together. This party was built on the very idea of unity, and unity is what bonds us together as we build a future of possibilities for Mother Ghana.

The big issue for 2024 comes down to the two personalities. Which of the two main candidates will Ghanaians want as their next leader after 2024? The one who was given his chance and blew it through his incompetence or the one who has shown what he can do even as a Vice President and is now asking to also be given the opportunity to show what he can do as President? We are daring the main opposition Party to come to a debate on the two personalities.

Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign invites the Ghanaian voter to focus on the credibility and weight of the policies of each of the two foremost presidential candidates – Bawumia and Mahama. In the next few months, the Bawumia campaign will humbly but decisively address all major issues facing our nation and how, with the current positive turnaround, he intends to consolidate the gains and tackle the outstanding issues head-on if given the mandate in December.

He will also be asking the crucial questions: Which of the two main candidates is saying anything for the sake of power and who is really plugged into what will deepen the transformation of Ghana? Who is equipped to address the employment needs of our young people, and make our private sector more competitive and profitable going into the future? Which of the two main candidates can guarantee the education of our children and the health of our parents.

These and many more questions will be asked and answered by our candidate, as he asks the Ghanaian people to elect him to the highest office in the land.

The maiden national campaign tour, which runs till the first week of June, will have Dr. Bawumia showcasing his innovative ideas for Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia will present what he terms “BOLD SOLUTIONS FOR OUR FUTURE” to the nation.

By Vincent Kubi