‘Let’s Support Private Sector To Promote Ghana’s Tourism’

Akwasi Agyeman

Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has urged Ghanaians to support the private sector to promote domestic and international tourism to create more jobs in the country.

He said the private sector contributed a lot to the tourism and hospitality industry, hence the need for the support of all to be able to push the sector to the desired level.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new office complex for Standard Travel and Tour (STT) in Accra, Mr. Kusi said the travel and tour business was fast growing and this would open new avenues for visitors to have a good experience about Ghana.

He said the ‘See Ghana’ campaign by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture created more room for tour operators to have a wide range of sites to take tourists to, and this had culminated in the renovation of most tourist sites in the country.

Dr. Edward Ackah Nyamike, President of Ghana Hotels Association, urged tour operators to continue to partner with the hotels to be able to support each other and build good partnerships to promote the growth of the tourism industry.

“The tour operators bring in the guests and the hotels host the guests, and that is the division of labour that has been established in the tourism industry, so let us continue on that tangent,” he stated.

Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, President, Tourism Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), commended Standard Travel and Tour for promoting domestic tourism and asked Ghanaians to support them.

Mr. Goodness Okeke, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STT, said STT was a registered company specialised in the provision of quality travel and tour services to clients, with special interest in giving them an experience of a home away from home.

He said the organisation’s aim was to help reboot Ghana’s tourism ecosystem post pandemic and enhance national growth through tourism. “We also wish to attract and win the world over to Ghana, consolidate partnership for development and take Ghana to the world even as we bring the world to Ghana,” he added.

He commended the GTA for uplifting the domestic tourism drive in the citizenry and its efforts at rehabilitating and refurbishing various tourist sites across the country. “We assure the public that we will provide the best service in travel and tour across the country,” he added.