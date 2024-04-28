NPP Shakes Ejisu Today

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led by the National Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP will this afternoon engage the constituents in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region to preach and sell the party policies and the work done ahead of the upcoming by-election slated for Tuesday, 30th April, 2024.

The aim is to campaign for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to win the upcoming by-election to replace the demise MP, Lawyer John A. Kumah in the 8th Parliament.

The Community Durbar rally will kick off at 1pm this afternoon and will take place in three sections starting from Fumesa –Astrouf Park, Kwaso – Onwe Park, and Ejisu-Bonwire Station respectively.

The event will attract a score of the party bigwigs from the government, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament from the Region, and party members as well as sympathizers.

So far six persons except for the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC are contesting the By-Election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency after electing Lawyer Kwabena Boateng as their parliamentary candidate has joined forces with the former aspirants to embark on a dynamic outreach program encompassing diverse community engagements.

The campaign trail so far has visited the various mosques across the constituency, to engage with members of the Muslim community and religious institutions, and held numerous community gatherings addressing their concerns and articulating the party’s agenda for the constituency.

These strategic engagements allowed the team to connect directly with commuters and drivers, discussing pressing issues and garnering support for the NPP’s candidate.



Additionally, the campaign team has attended numerous funeral events within the constituency, recognizing the significance of these gatherings as opportunities to connect with constituents and offer condolences to bereaved families.

As the campaign trail progresses, the NPP remains resolute in its mission to engage with voters across all sectors of society and communicate its message of progress, development, and unity.

With each interaction, the party continues to build momentum and garner support for its candidate, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, as the April 30 by-election approaches.

-BY Daniel Bampoe