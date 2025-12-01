Inter Miami Beat NYCFC To Reach First-Ever MLS Cup Final

Inter Miami celebrating their win

Inter Miami CF made history on Saturday night, securing their first-ever place in the MLS Cup final with a commanding 5–1 win over New York City FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Captain Lionel Messi lifted the Eastern Conference trophy before a jubilant home crowd, while co-owner Jorge Mas urged fans to stay focused on the ultimate goal: “This trophy is for you, Miami — our fans, ‘La Familia.’ It was a great result, but this is one down, one to go. One more.”

Inter Miami will host the MLS Cup final next Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps after finishing higher in the regular-season standings.

The Herons ended the campaign third in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, narrowly ahead of Vancouver’s 63. The Whitecaps sealed their place in the final with a 3–1 victory over San Diego FC to win the Western Conference.

Head coach Javier Mascherano praised his team’s belief and consistency, calling the conference title a milestone but insisting the “main prize” still lies ahead.

The star of the night was Tadeo Allende, who scored twice inside the opening 23 minutes and completed his hat-trick late on. The Argentine forward, on loan from Celta de Vigo, now has eight playoff goals, including three multi-goal performances, earning him Player of the Match honors.

NYCFC briefly threatened through Justin Haak’s strike before halftime, but goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo and the Miami back line shut down any hopes of a comeback.

After the break, Mateo Silvetti extended the lead to 3–1 with an assist from Messi, and substitute Telasco Segovia added another before Allende capped off the scoring.

Inter Miami reached the final after earlier wins over Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati, marking a major breakthrough for a club that previously never progressed beyond the first playoff round.

The electric atmosphere was heightened by the presence of tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and several U.S. women’s national team players.