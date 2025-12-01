New ADB Union Leader Pledges New Era

From 4th left: James Obeng-Gyan, New Union Chair, the Deputy MD, Sylvia Nyante, the General Secretary of UNICOF, Euclid Kofi Ohene-Obeng and other Executives

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) has entered a new chapter of leadership and institutional cooperation with the election of Mr. James Obeng-Gyan as Chairman.

His election is widely seen as a turning point for staff welfare, internal cohesion, and strong management–union relations within the bank.

At the 3rd Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the bank, Mr. Obeng-Gyan delivered a passionate acceptance speech, which set the bold tone for the next four years.

Guided by the theme, “A Decade of Solidarity, A Future of Impact: Repositioning ADB PMSU for Member Value and Institutional Excellence,” he expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him.

The new PMSU leader assured the union that his leadership will be anchored on integrity, courage and transparency.

He was clear in his belief that the strength of ADB rests not only on capital and infrastructure but on the people who drive its operations daily.

Unionism, he stressed, must not be misinterpreted as antagonism but recognised as a strategic partner in the bank’s growth. “The PMSU is not an opponent of management; we are partners in building a stronger ADB. Staff morale is not a peripheral concern, it is the central engine of productivity and profitability,” he said to loud applause.

Mr. Obeng-Gyan outlined a Four-Pillar Vision that will guide his administration’s engagements and strengthen the welfare of staff across the institution. The agenda includes fostering deeper solidarity, promoting professional excellence, advancing evidence-based advocacy, and reinforcing the understanding that staff welfare is a long-term investment essential to institutional profitability.

According to him, these pillars form the architecture of a modern, responsible and impactful union.

He further pledged an era of operational transparency, structured dialogue with management, and the creation of a Standing Joint Negotiation Committee to resolve outstanding concerns constructively.

Paying tribute to former leaders of the union, he said their sacrifices built the foundations that today’s officers must build upon with renewed commitment. “We have not been elected to occupy chairs; we have been entrusted to lead with clarity and conviction—to cross oceans and climb mountains in defense of fairness and dignity,” he declared.

His speech also carried a strong moral appeal to ADB’s management to embrace fair processes, build institutional trust and humanise decision-making.

Other officers elected at the conference include Prince Osei Bremang (1st Vice), Ivey Sefakor Tettey (2nd Vice), Maclean Obeng Amoamah (Secretary), Sabina Asosika Osei (Assistant Secretary), Harry Ayensu Quaidoo (1st Trustee) and Kwabena Danso (2nd Trustee).