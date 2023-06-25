Joe Ghartey Files Presidential Forms As NPP Closes Window

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has closed the window for the picking and submission of nomination forms by aspirants, with 10 people indicating their intention to contest the party’s primaries.

The latest person to file was Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Ketan. He submitted his nomination forms to the party on Saturday 24 June, just a day to the deadline.

Speaking to his supporters after filing his nomination, Ghartey expressed confidence in making it to the final five after the Special Congress slated for August 26, 2023.

He went further to launch what he called a ‘walkie-talkie’ campaign that will see him traverse the constituencies to interact with the delegates who will elect the five candidates that will represent the NPP in the November 4 presidential election.

Vetting of the aspirants is expected to commence on July 3, 2017. It will be chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye.

By Vincent Kubi