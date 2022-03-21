Joe Mettle Doesn’t Deserve Artiste Of The Year Nomination- Ras Kuuku

Joe Mettle

Dancehall act, Ras Kuuku is ‘flaying’ the board of the 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) over its decision to nominate gospel musician Joe Mettle in the Artiste Of The Year category.

Joe is so far the only gospel musician to get a nod in this year’s artiste of the year category after nominations were released on Saturday.

He is competing with secular musicians King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Black Sherif and Kidi. Joe is also competing in the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the year category with the song, “Ye Obuame.”

But Ras Kuku says he is disappointed in the VGMA board for nominating him in the Artiste of The Year Category. This is because he doesn’t deserve to be nominated in that category. He expected an artiste like Fameye to be in that category.

“I just want to know what Joe Mettle did this year to merit the nomination in the Artiste of the Year category,” he said on Hitz FM.

“When I saw Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year, instead of Fameye, I wondered. Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s “Praise,” he queried.

By Francis Addo