Gyakie Graduates From KNUST

Award-winning songstress Jackeline Acheampong, known in showbiz circles as Gyakie has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The 22-year- old graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (International business option).

She announced her graduation on Sunday after she took to her Instagram to share photos of herself in her graduation apparel.

She wore a two-piece blazer with trousers and boots to match with her graduation kente sash over her shoulders.

She wrote, “The Sound had graduated,” when she shared the photos.

Also, a lady’s clutch in display in one of Gyakie’s photos has the quote; Psalm 91:1-8 suggesting she got her inspiration from God.

The announcement on Sunday attracted a lot of congratulatory messages and comments from her followers.