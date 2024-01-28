John Dumelo Bags Master’s Degree In Law

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo proudly announced his graduation with a Master’s Degree in Law, specializing in Natural Resources, from the esteemed University of Ghana Law Faculty.

In an Instagram post on Friday, January 26, 2024 Dumelo expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod.”

The actor’s wife joined in celebrating this significant milestone by attending the graduation ceremony alongside him. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a photo of her husband donning his graduation gown and expressed her immense pride.

She wrote, “Congratulations to the love of my life @johndumelo1 for bagging a master’s degree in natural resources law at the University of Ghana Law School. Super proud of you. Help me welcome the newest expert in natural resources law.”

John Dumelo’s commitment to furthering his education showcases his dedication not only to his craft but also to expanding his knowledge in the legal field, particularly in the domain of Natural Resources.

The actor’s academic success is celebrated by fans and peers alike, adding another dimension to his multifaceted career.