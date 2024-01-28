My Husband Brings His Girlfriend To Our Home– Actress

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has opened up about her past marriage, revealing that her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim, used to bring his girlfriend home during their time together.

In a conversation with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama disclosed instances when her ex-husband allegedly brought other women into their shared home, leading to uncomfortable situations. When asked by Chude if her husband was bringing his girlfriends home, she responded, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.”

Inyama went on to recount a specific incident where the girlfriend took it upon herself to dictate the meals. “I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthier. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together,’” she added.

The actress’s revelation sheds light on the challenges she faced during her marriage and underscores the complexity of personal relationships.

Victoria Inyama’s openness about her past experiences adds to the ongoing conversations about relationships and the dynamics that can arise within them.