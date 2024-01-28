Sista Afia, Fancy Gadam End Fight

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia and the talented Fancy Gadam have successfully resolved their recent differences, putting an end to the rift that emerged following Fancy Gadam’s absence from Sista Afia’s show in Tamale.

The discord became public when Fancy Gadam failed to make an appearance at Sista Afia’s event, leaving the ‘Jeje’ singer disappointed. In an interview expressing her displeasure, Sista Afia mentioned the apparent unresponsiveness of Fancy Gadam and his management to their communication attempts.

However, shedding light on his absence, Fancy Gadam cited timing issues and alluded to ongoing discussions between the two artists’ teams.

Seeking to mend the rift, both artists have now come together to resolve their differences amicably.

Taking to social media, Sista Afia shared her sentiments, emphasizing the enduring bond between them. She stated, “FANCY GADAM, I really appreciate your apology; you will always be my brother. Let’s fly together, that’s all that matters. MUCH LOVE.”

This reconciliation marks a positive turn in the relationship between Sista Afia and Fancy Gadam, showcasing the maturity and mutual respect they hold for each other within Ghana’s vibrant music industry.