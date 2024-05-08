Kuami Eugene, Others For ‘GhanaToTheWorld’

Kuami Eugene

New York City in the United States of America (USA) is set to host a musical event dubbed ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ on June 22, which will feature award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

The Inside LLC’s highly-anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ musical concert is expected to thrill fans with captivating stage performances.

This year’s event will be more exciting with the announcement of the illustrious TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown as the host.

Inside LLC is a dynamic entertainment company dedicated to showcasing the best of Ghanaian music and culture to the world.

Artistes billed to perform at the event include Kuami Eugene, Itz Tiffany, Joey B, Keche and a host of others. With Nana Ama McBrown at the helm, the concert is sure to be a night to remember.

The celebrated actress and TV presenter will bring her trademark charm and infectious energy to the stage as she guides attendees through an evening of music, celebration, and remembrance.

Known for her versatile talent and magnetic presence, she has captivated audiences both on-screen and off-screen, earning her a reputation as one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities.

Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life makes her an ideal host for an event that aims to unite music lovers and honour the legacy of Ghanaian music icon, Castro ‘Underfire.’

As the host of Inside LLC’s ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert, Nana Ama McBrown will play a vital role in ensuring that attendees have an unforgettable experience.

From introducing the lineup of talented performers to engaging the audience with her signature humour and charisma, she will set the stage for an electrifying night of entertainment.

With a passion for promoting Ghanaian talent and heritage, Inside LLC produces high-quality events that celebrate the richness and diversity of Ghana’s music scene.

Through innovative concerts, festivals, and cultural exchanges, Inside LLC’s CEO, Nana B Gyimah aims to foster greater appreciation and understanding of Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage.