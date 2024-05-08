‘Highlife Artistes Capable Of Filling O2 Arena’

KK Fosu

Popular Ghanaian musician, KK Fosu, believes highlife musicians have the capability of filling up the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

KK Fosu’s assertion comes in the wake of Medikal’s successful concert at the 2,800-capacity O2 Indigo Arena, which was sold out and witnessed some thrilling performances.

According to KK Fosu, he was elated with the huge success of the concert, but says highlife artistes have the potential to pull a massive crowd at the main O2 Arena.

“Highlife music is big out there, and I believe some of our highlife artistes can fill the O2 Arena. Sometimes we underestimate the popularity of highlife music on the global stage.

“I have performed all around the world, and the reception I receive performing highlife is just amazing. I believe one day a highlife artiste will fill up the O2 Arena,” KK Fosu told GNA Entertainment.

KK Fosu, however, called for unity among highlife musicians to fulfil this dream of filling the O2 Arena and other big arenas in the world.

“Highlife musicians would have to come together and support each other to make this a reality, just like what the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Medikal have done,” he noted.

KK Fosu has been active in 2024, dropping two singles, ‘Back to Sender’ and ‘Yaa Boatemaa’, which are available across various digital streaming platforms. The legendary musician is expected to host a massive concert later in the year to mark his 25 years in the Ghanaian music industry.

