President Akufo-Addo Calls For Unity, Support For Presidential And Parliamentary Candidates

In a statement released today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for all members of the governing NPP to unite firmly behind their excellent presidential candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates, in order to secure another resounding victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general elections.

The parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, 27th January 2024, marked the completion of the final phase of internal contests within the NPP. President Akufo-Addo expressed their commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and has praised all stakeholders involved in the primaries, including the Electoral Commission, the security services, and the media, for their contribution to the process.

He extends warm congratulations to the rank and file of the party and applauds the efforts of the national, regional, constituency, electoral area, and polling station executives for their hard work.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, leader of the NPP, expressed confidence in the elected parliamentary candidates who comprise a combination of experienced and youthful politicians.

He believes that their dedication will secure a majority for the NPP in the ninth Parliament of the 4th Republic and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office in 2025.

However, President Akufo-Addo called on those who were not successful in the primaries to support the victor, in accordance with the party’s tradition.

He emphasized the importance of unity and urged party members to recall the Danquah Dombo-Busia political tradition, which has been a driving force for the NPP in fighting for the country’s independence and democracy.

The President also reminded the party members that in elections, there are winners and losers, but today’s losers can be tomorrow’s winners.

He urged everyone to conduct themselves well before the Ghanaian people, strengthen the party’s organization, and work together to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

The NPP’s statement concluded with a reminder that the elephant is their winning symbol and a symbol of the party’s commitment to progress and prosperity for the country.

By Vincent Kubi