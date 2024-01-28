NDC Returns To IPAC

Fifi kwetey

In a significant development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced its re-entry into the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the electoral process.

This comes as the NDC expresses optimism in revitalizing the committee, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform previously established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

NDC made this known in a statement dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The IPAC, a forum for constructive dialogue and collaboration, plays a crucial role in the democratic process of Ghana. It serves as a platform for political parties to engage with the Electoral Commission, the body responsible for overseeing elections in the country.

The re-entry of the NDC into the IPAC marks a significant step towards strengthening democratic practices and enhancing inclusivity within Ghana’s political landscape.

The leadership of the NDC boycotted IPAC meetings in 2021, citing the “lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.”

In its recent statement, the NDC said it has rescinded the decision after “enhanced consensus-building.”

The NDC’s decision to rejoin IPAC exemplifies its commitment to fostering cooperation among political parties for the betterment of the electoral system.

By harnessing the Consensus Building Platform from previous leadership tenures, the NDC aims to ensure effective dialogue and reaching consensus on important electoral matters, ultimately facilitating a fair and transparent electoral process.

Party officials from the NDC have expressed their enthusiasm for being an active participant in IPAC once again. They believe that their re-entry will contribute to the committee’s revitalization, ushering in a renewed era of collaboration, trust, and stability.

The initiative taken by the NDC is expected to have a positive impact on Ghana’s electoral landscape.

The inclusion of diverse perspectives, experiences, and ideas through IPAC will not only enhance the credibility of elections but also strengthen Ghana’s democracy as a whole.

In response to the NDC’s announcement, other political parties and stakeholders have welcomed their re-entry into IPAC. They have praised the NDC’s commitment to constructive engagement and expressed their optimism in the committee’s collective efforts to improve the electoral process.

With the NDC’s participation, IPAC is set to witness more robust discussions, addressing pertinent electoral issues and ensuring the implementation of fair and transparent practices.

The remarkable Consensus Building Platform established under the leadership of Dr. Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei is expected to serve as a guiding force in reaching agreements that reflect the aspirations of all political parties.

As the NDC embarks on this new chapter within IPAC, it is hoped that their re-entry will inspire other political parties to actively engage in constructive dialogue, fostering an environment where the electoral system evolves and matures further.

By Vincent Kubi