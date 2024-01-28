Protozoa Ends Suhum MP’s Second Term Bid

Kwadjo Asante, Suhum MP, left and Protozoa – Right

In the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region, the first termer Member of Parliament, who was seeking re-election, Kwadjo Asante aka Oboafo lost his second term bid to the Political Adviser to the Chief of Staff, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, popularly called Protozoa who had 496 votes against 320 votes.

The New Patriotic Party, MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, in June 2020 won the parliamentary primary after defeating then MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, by polling 394 votes out of 666 votes cast against Opare Ansah who garnered 272 votes.

He broke the record to dethrone then-MP, Fredrick Opare Ansah, a third-timer incumbent from seeking his fourth term bid in Parliament.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, as a first-timer parliamentary candidate in the history of Suhum got a total of 34,049 votes representing 63%, against the NDC candidate, Amanda Okyere who received 19,192 votes representing 36% out of the total Votes cast of 53,779.

President Akufo-Addo also obtained 33,192 votes as against 18,962 by John Mahama.

Interestingly, the then incumbent MP, Frederick Opare Ansah who also unseated Ransford Agyapong, a first-time MP who is the cousin to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the new parliamentary candidate.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante since taking over the office as an MP has undertaken some development projects in the areas of health, education, and roads, among others across the constituency. Some are still ongoing.

In a series of engagements with the constituents, he told them that he had planted a seed and it had yielded good fruit in the 3 years when constituents in Suhum voted him to represent them in Parliament.

He said that he has unfinished business with the people of Suhum and has to complete it before he can say goodbye to his constituents, and since he has not done that he can’t leave in the middle of the road, hence seeking a second term.

But at the just-ended Parliamentary Primary, the newly elected parliamentary candidate, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, ended his second-term bid by making him a first-term MP for the second time in the history of Suhum.

The newly elected Candidate, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, who was optimistic about winning the polls during his campaign was preaching that Suhum needs an independent-minded MP, on the basis that the incumbent was being controlled by some aliens, due to that, he (MP) can’t take the independent decision to run the affairs of Suhum.

Protozoa’s victory came at a bit surprise to the residents of Suhum, who are wondering how he was able to convince the delegates to vote for him, even though some believe that the incumbent was performing and hence needed to continue.

Mr. Bekoe in all his engagements noted that he has availed himself to the people by participating in the activities of the area and he was always ready to listen to the problems of the people and to fashion out solutions.

