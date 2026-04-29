John Stones Leaves Manchester City At End Of Season

John Stones

John Stones will depart Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable 10-year spell that delivered 19 major trophies.

The England defender, whose contract expires this summer, made 293 appearances after joining from Everton in 2016 for £47.5 million. During his time at the Etihad, Stones played a key role in a dominant era that saw City secure six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

In an emotional message shared on social media, Stones described the club as his home and reflected on his personal and professional growth over the past decade.

“It has been my home for the past 10 years and it will be my home for the rest of my life,” he said. “I came as a kid and now I’m leaving as a man—becoming a father, a husband and a fulfilled player. I’ve lived my dreams and achieved everything I set out to.”

Stones also paid tribute to manager, Pep Guardiola, under whom he flourished after becoming one of the world’s most expensive defenders at the time of his transfer.

“I don’t think it would have been as successful without him,” Stones added. “I feel lucky and grateful for everything he’s done for me.”